No sir, you cannot feel like a rape victim: Mehbooba Mufti's dig at Karnataka Speaker

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 13: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday took a dig at Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's statement that he 'felt like a rape victim', and other lawmakers for laughing at the 'bizarre' comment.

"No sir you cannot feel like a rape victim. Clearly you have no idea what a woman who is assaulted has to endure. This twisted analogy is bizarre and sick. Whats more disturbing is that fellow lawmakers break out into peals of laughter," Mufti tweeted.

Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar compared himself to a "rape survivor" having to undergo repeated questioning as he referred to repeated charges against him being part of the controversial audio tapes, over which government has announced a special investigative team or an SIT.

"After the rape victim comes out, when asked if they got justice they reply that the accused raped only once but in court it was done a 100 times. My situation is such that whoever broached it, I have been brought to the street," Kumar said in an apparent attempt at jest.

Kumaraswamy had accepted an "advice" by an emotional speaker to constitute an SIT to probe the episode to "establish the truth" as his name has also been dragged with the charge that he had been "booked" for Rs. 50 crore.