Panneerselvam and other AIADMK MLAs arrested for staging protest in Chennai

TN: Rs 34 lakh in cash and nine luxury cars seized from premises linked to ex-AIADMK minister KC Veeramani

No scam in smart City project during Admk tenure: Former minister Cellur Raju

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Madurai, Sep 17: Former Minister Cellur Raju has said that there is no malpractice in the work of the Madurai Corporation Smart City and the law is in your hands. If possible, prove that the malpractice has taken place.

On the occasion of Periyar's 143rd birthday, former minister Cellur Raju Periyar paid homage at the AIADMK office in Goripalayam, Madurai.

Speaking to the reporters said that Responding to Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's comment that former ministers were responsible for the irregularities in the Smart City works in Madurai ...

"There are no irregularities in the Madurai Smart City project.

The law is in your hands Take action if possible and stop in front of people.

Billions of dollars worth of public welfare programs should not be criticized in general.

Under the AIADMK regime, various projects including bridges and parks have been brought to Madurai.

The Finance Minister's constituency alone accounted for 75% of the work done during the last regime.

He also raised a question that how the World Bank have given funds if the Periyar bus stand was built on the wrong plan?

speaking on the raid of former minister house, "Raids are the routine when there is a change of regime. Let them take action if it was proven. We don't have any fear and our party will face the foisted cases legally, he added.