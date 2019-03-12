'No sacrifice too big to win battle', says Rahul Gandhi after key Congress meet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 12: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said no sacrifice was too great to defeat the RSS and BJP ideology of "fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness".

"On the anniversary of Gandhi Ji's historic Dandi March, the Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad, resolved to defeat the RSS/ BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger & divisiveness. No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won," Rahul Gandhi, 48, tweeted.

At the Congress Working Committee meet in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi and his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, led discussions on key issues ahead of the April-May national election.

PM Modi wrote today in a blog that anti-thesis of Gandhian thought is Congress culture. Mahatma Gandhi, said the Prime Minister, had understood the Congress culture very well, "which is why he wanted the Congress disbanded, especially after 1947".

"In many of his works, Gandhi Ji said that he does not believe in inequality and caste divisions. Sadly, the Congress has never hesitated from dividing society. The worst caste riots and anti-Dalit massacres happened under Congress rule," PM Modi wrote in the blog, listing a point-by-point contrast of Gandhi's thoughts and "Congress culture".

The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.

The party will also hold a public meeting in Adalaj in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat with the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.'