No role for US, situation along LAC generally stable: China

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: China has described the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as generally stable. The statement came a day after the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the United States.

"The boundary question is a bilateral matter between China and India. The two sides have been discussing disengagement and deescalation in the border areas through diplomatic and military channels. There's no space for a third party to intervene," a statement from the Chinese embassy read.

China had always held that bilateral relations between countries should be conducive to regional peace, stability and development and "should not undermine the legitimate rights and interests of any third party, the embassy also said.

A day after the Indo-US meet, China had said that the boundary question is a bilateral matter between India and China.

Pompeo had said on Tuesday that the US stands with India to deal with any threat.

A statement read by the the Chinese embassy said, the boundary question is a bilateral matter between China and India. The two sides have been discussing disengagement and deescalation in the border areas through diplomatic and military channels. China and India have the wisdom and ability to handle their differences properly. There's no space for a third party to intervene.

"The 'Indo-Pacific strategy' proposed by the US is to stir up confrontation among different groups and blocs and to stoke geopolitical competition, in a bid to maintain the dominance of the US, organise closed and exclusive ideological cliques," the statement also read.

Pompeo while issuing a joint statement after the said, " we visited the National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. The US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty."

"The US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we have expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in the Indian Ocean," Pompeo also said.

Our leaders and citizens see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency. I'm glad to say India and the US are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats and not just those posed by CCP," the US Secretary of State also said.