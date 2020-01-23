  • search
Trending Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No role for third party in Kashmir issue: India on Trump's fresh offer for help

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23: There is no role for any third party in the Kashmir issue which has to be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan and the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment for engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

    The ministry's assertion came in response to US President Donald Trump's fresh offer to "help" in resolving the issue. "There is no role for any third party in the Kashmir issue," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said when asked about Trump's offer.

    No role for third party in Kashmir issue: India on Trumps fresh offer for help
    MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

    "Our position has been clear and consistent on Kashmir... It is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan," he said.

    Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir issue after meeting Imran Khan at Davos

    Addressing the media with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on Tuesday, Trump said that the US was watching the developments related to Kashmir "very closely" and repeated his offer to "help" resolve the matter.

    Kumar said issues have to be resolved bilaterally and the onus was on Pakistan to create an environment for engagement.

    Pakistan's attempt to create an alarmist situation in Kashmir failed and the global community understands its double standards, he said in response to another question.

    More KASHMIR ISSUE News

    Read more about:

    kashmir issue donald trump

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X