No risk of transmission during cremation of COVID-19 victims: WB health dept

Kolkata, Apr 03: The West Bengal health department, in its bid to dispel fears of virus transmission during cremation or burial of COVID-19 victims, has issued an advisory here contending that no such risk was involved in the process as officials were taking necessary precautions

The department also stated that there was no chance of airbone transmission as the disease spreads through droplets coughed or sneezed out by an infected patient.

"The temperature generated during cremation is 800 to 1000 degrees Celsius, under which, the virus can no longer remain viable. To this day, there isn't any evidence to prove that the smoke generated during cremation has caused COVID- 19," the advisory explained.

If standard precautions are taken, there is absolutely no risk of infection from a dead body to healthcare workers, family members, or people in the locality, the statement said. The health department also quoted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to underline that no such case has come to the fore where a person is known to have contracted the disease following his exposure to bodies of COVID-19 victims.

All precautionary measures were taken while performing the last rites of the victims, in line with the 'The COVID 19 dead body management guidelines' released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it asserted.

"Hence, it is clear that if the protocol prescribed for transportation and disposal of bodies of COVID-19 positive persons is followed, there is no risk of any virus infection, the statement stressed. On March 23, locals in Nimtala area in the city had staged a demonstration to stop government officials from cremating the body of a COVID-19 victim at nearby crematorium.

Senior police officers took over two hours to convince the residents that necessary measures have been taken to avoid contamination. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has reserved a two- furnace crematorium at Dhapa, another one at Topsia, and a burial ground at Baghmari for coronavirus cases.