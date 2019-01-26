  • search
    No respite, Pakistan continues to support terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

    By Smriti Pathak
    Jammu, Jan 26: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik blamed Pakistan for continuing its support to terrorists and engineering infiltration across the Indo-Pak border to disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

    He said the administration was taking required measures to alleviate the sufferings of border dwellers.

    "Our neighbouring country (Pakistan) continues to support terrorists to disrupt peace and harmony in the state," Malik said in his message on the occasion of 70th Republic Day.

    He said there have been repeated attempts to infiltrate terrorists across the International Border and Line of Control.

    "Repeated ceasefire violations have brought untold hardships to the people living in the villages along the borders," he said.

    The Governor also hailed the armed forces and state police for working tirelessly in maintaining unity and integrity of the nation.

    "On this joyous seventieth Republic Day, I extend warm greetings to the people of Jammu & Kashmir. On this day, we remember and pay tributes to the founding fathers of the nation who fought for our freedom and handed over to us a constitution that guarantees liberty, equality and justice.

    "Notwithstanding the tough terrain, climate and other challenges, our armed and security forces continue to maintain strict vigil and alertness on our frontiers," he said.

    "Our armed and police forces also carried out effective operations to neutralise the largest number of terrorists ever in a year," Malik said.

    "Our hearts also go out to the families of the civilians who lost their loved ones in the wanton violence," he added in the message.

    Saturday, January 26, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
