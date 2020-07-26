No resident of Srinagar in terrorist ranks after killing of top LeT commander: Kashmir IGP

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Srinagar, July 26: No resident of Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - is now in the militant ranks, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Sunday, a day after a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed by security forces here.

"After #killing of #LeT #terrorist Ishfaq Rashid Khan yesterday, no resident of #Srinagar district in terrorist ranks now,” he said on the Twitter handle of Kashmir zone police.

Khan, a resident of Sozeith area of Srinagar, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city in which another militant, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, from South Kashmir's Pulwama district was also killed. Kumar had recently also said that Srinagar city would never be militancy-free as militants from other districts of the Valley keep on coming here.

Significant number of ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka: UN report

"Srinagar is a city where militants come often. Sometimes they come for medical treatment, meetings or collecting funds. Srinagar can never be militant free as long as militancy is there," he had told reporters.