  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No relaxations, lockdown to continue as it is in Karnataka

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 21: The Karnataka Cabinet said that the lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus will continue until May 3 with no restrictions.

    No relaxations, lockdown to continue as it is in Karnataka

    Law Minister, J C Madhuswamy said that the same status will continue. We are waiting for fresh guidelines from the Centre and if any relaxations can be given. The issue will be taken up again by the Chief Minister of the state, B S Yediyurappa and the task force, he said. In principle, however the lockdown will continue until May 3 and there are no relaxations for now, the minister also said.

    How Bengaluru is containing the spread of the coronavirus

    He however added that there are no restrictions for both the agriculture and horticulture sectors. Explaining the decision, he said that the question was whether relaxations could be provided in rural and urban areas where there are no cases. Since everything such as raw materials, food, transport etc are inter-linked, the entire stare cannot be treated as one unit as some districts have the problem while the others do not.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus curfew karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X