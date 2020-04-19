No relaxation in lockdown restriction: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the situation is grim in Delhi but advised people not to panic.

Citing the example of Spain, the Delhi Chief Minister says that the lockdown was detrimental in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state. He also said that while everyone wants schools to be re-opened and restrictions lifted, the state's health system would collapse due to the huge surge of coronavirus cases, adding that it is "our best interest to avoid such a crisis."

Kejriwal asks migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements

"Keeping the best interest of the residents of Delhi, the lockdown restrictions will not be relaxed," Kejriwal said.

Delhi has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in India. About 1,893 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 42 people have died from the infection while 72 people have made a recovery.