  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No relaxation in lockdown restriction: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the situation is grim in Delhi but advised people not to panic.

    No relaxation in lockdown restriction: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Citing the example of Spain, the Delhi Chief Minister says that the lockdown was detrimental in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state. He also said that while everyone wants schools to be re-opened and restrictions lifted, the state's health system would collapse due to the huge surge of coronavirus cases, adding that it is "our best interest to avoid such a crisis."

    Kejriwal asks migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements

    "Keeping the best interest of the residents of Delhi, the lockdown restrictions will not be relaxed," Kejriwal said.

    Delhi has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in India. About 1,893 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 42 people have died from the infection while 72 people have made a recovery.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal new delhi coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X