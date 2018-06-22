English

'No regrets about press conference on CJI': Justice Chelameswar

    Justice Chelameswar, who retired as a Supreme Court judge on Friday maintained that he had no regrets over January 12 presser which triggered a nation-wide debate.

    Justice Chelameswar
    Justice Chelameswar

    The press meet on 12 January, the first in the chequered history of the Supreme Court, had sent waves in the court's corridors and caught the nation by surprise.

    "No regrets." He replied when Justice Chelameswar was asked if he had any regrets in his long career. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, he said what happened at the January 12 press conference was indeed unprecedented.

    "Unprecedented events have unprecedented consequences."

    "I cannot say whether it has brought about changes or not but at least there is an intense debate that's going on in this country over these things. That itself, in my opinion, is a good beginning," he said.

    Justice Jasti Chelameswar the senior most Judge of the Supreme Court after Chief Justice Dipak Misra retired on Friday.

    Justice Chelameshwar was elevated as Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court in 2007 and was later transferred to Kerala High Court as Chief Justice in 2010. He became a judge of the Supreme Court in 2011 and he turned 65 on Friday.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 19:28 [IST]
