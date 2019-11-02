No RDX found in suspicious bag at Delhi airport

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The probe into the suspicious bag at the Delhi airport has revealed that there was no RDX in it.

The bag contained toys, clothes, a phone charger and dry fruits, a police official informed OneIndia. The bag belonged to a person identified as Shahid Khan and he is a resident of Ballalbargh in Haryana. He had accidentally left it at the airport, the police also learnt.

When he was questioned, he accepted his mistake. He said that he had come down from Mumbai and had inadvertently left the bag at the airport.

On Friday, there was panic at the Delhi airport after the security officials found an unattended bag and suspected that there was RDX in it.

The CISF said that after the initial Vapour Explosive Detector check, it came out of positive and the dog guide gave a positive signal. However sources said that the bag could have continued seashells with traces of seawater. This is sometimes mistaken as RDX by the Dog Squad.

Police had swung into action after a suspicious bag was reported at terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport early Friday, triggering panic.

A Delhi Police official said the Airport Police Station received a call at 3 am alerting them about a suspicious bag which has been removed from the spot and teams are working to check its content.

However, this caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for sometime, airlines sources said.

The roads outside the T3 were also blocked, they added.