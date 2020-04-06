No ration, no jobs: Survey paints grim picture of India’s migrant labourers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: A survey paints a grim picture where the migrant workers are concerned and says that 92.5 per cent of the labourers have already lost work ranging from one week to three weeks after the 21 day lockdown was announced.

A non governmental organisation Jan Sahas conducted a telephonic survey of workers from North and Central India. The survey says that 42 per cent of the workers said that they had no ration left even for the day. The survey was conducted between March 27 and 29 2020.

It also found that if the lockdown continued beyond the 21 day period, 66 per cent of the labourers would not be able to manage their household expenses beyond a week. One third of the respondents also said that they were stuck in destination cities due to the lockdown, with no access to food, water and money. Those who managed to reach their villages said they have no income and accessibility to rations.

Migrants driven home due to lack of food, money

31 per cent of the workers said that they have loans and would find it difficult to repay without employment. Most of them have taken loans from money lenders, while others from banks. 50 per cent said that they fear that in the eventuality of them not being able to clear the loans, they would be in danger of some kind of violence.

The immediate relief that they have asked for is ration and also a promise of monthly support.83 per cent said that they were worried that they may not be able to find work after the lockdown. 80 per cent said that the lockdown would impact their families and leave them without any food.