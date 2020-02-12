No radicalisation camp in India says MHA

New Delhi, Feb 12: The government has said that there are no de-radicalisation camps in the country. It may be recalled that Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat had said that children in Jammu and Kashmir were being radicalised and hence should be put in de-radicalisation camps operating in the country.

There is no report of existence of any de-radicalisation camps in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister of State for home affairs, Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha.

General Rawat had said that these people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. However, there are people who have been completely radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately possibly taken into some de-radicalisation camps.

We have de-radicalisation camps in the country and let me tell you that Pakistan is doing the same, he also said.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry also said that it has no information on any group called the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'. Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the ministry has no information on whether the terminology 'Tukde Tukde Gang' is based on specific inputs provided by law enforcement agencies.

"No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency," he said.

The reply came in response to questions by Congress members Vincent H Pala and Jasbir Singh Gill.

The questions included whether an organisation called the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' has been identified and catalogued by the Home Ministry or any central/state law enforcement agency, whether the terminology 'Tukde Tukde Gang' is based on specific inputs and whether the ministry or intelligence agency has drawn up a list of alleged leaders and members of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'.