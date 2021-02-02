Farmers' Protest: What is 'chakka jam' that farmers have announced for Saturday?

Republic Day violence: Delhi HC tells Centre, Police to take action as per law in FIRs

'No questions raised on R-Day violence': Delhi top cop defends barricading at protest sites

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Tuesday defended multi-layered barricading at farmers protest sites saying that no one raised questions when police were attacked during the January 26 clashes in the city.

"I am surprised that when tractors were used, police were attacked, barricades were broken on January 26, no questions were raised. What did we do now? We have just strengthened barricading so that it's not broken again", Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said when asked about the security arrangements at farmers protest site.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites at Delhi''s borders, and asked the Centre to "build bridges and not walls".

Farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and strengthening barricades.

Iron rods have been hooked between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters, agitating against the new farm laws.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, there are multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

"Politics you are awesome, with wall raised on the way and spiked wire, you say lets talk)," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi with hashtag #farmer #nahi-chahiye-BJP (no more BJP).

Farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws on Monday announced a countrywide ''chakka jam'' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.