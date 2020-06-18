  • search
    No question of a second lockdown, momentum to economic activities instead

    New Delhi, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi categorically said in his video conference with chief ministers that no fresh lockdown will be imposed in the country, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said.

    Patel was speaking with reporters after attending the video conference along with chief minister Vijay Rupani earlier on Wednesday.

    "The Prime Minister categorically said that rumours are being spread that fresh lockdown will be imposed with rising number of (coronavirus) cases. There is no such move planned and there won't be any fresh lockdowns," Patel said, quoting Modi.

    No plan to impose lockdown in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

    PM Modi encouraged chief ministers to give more momentum to economic activities that have resumed, he said.

    "The Prime Minister said we have to continue our fight against coronavirus, but at the same time we have to give impetus to the economy, increase business and employment opportunities and bring in investment," he said.

    PM Modi also said that the fight against coronavirus should continue and the use of masks, social distancing and hand hygiene needs to be implemented, Patel added.

    Rupani was not scheduled to speak at the meeting which lasted for about three hours.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 8:58 [IST]
