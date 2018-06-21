English

No question of DK Shivakumar's resignation: Kumaraswamy

    With BJP demanding DK Suvakumar's resignation over I-T departmet's notice, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that the state's water resource minister has the right to legal recourse.

    Water Resources and Medical Education Minister Shivakumar has reportedly been summoned by a court in connection with alleged tax evasion. As per reports, Shivakumar, his mother and his brother have been asked to appear before a court in person along with four other accused in the case.

    Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar
    Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar

    "DK Shivakumar has right to legal recourse. Question of his resignation does not arise," News 18 quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

    Shivakumar's brother and Congress MP from Bengaluru (Rural) DK Suresh earlier said the BJP was taking revenge on them for fighting for the Congress party.

    BJP had demanded Shivakumar's resignationm over the issue.

    Reacting to BJP's demand for his resignation in the wake of raids, Shivakumar questioned their "moral right" when many of their leaders were allegedly involved in multiple cases.

    Last month, the CBI had raided residences and an office of some persons linked to Shivakumar at five places in Bengaluru, Kanakapura and Ramanagara on charges of illegally exchanging demonetised currency notes.

