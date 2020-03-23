No! Putin has not ordered lions on the Russian streets to keep people in

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The COVID-19 spread is an extremely concerning issue. However in the midst of these testing times, there is no dearth of fake news. Clapping cures coronavirus, Indian Army to spray from helicopters are some of the bizarre fake forwards that have been doing the rounds.

Now, here is a gem of a fake news. Vladimir Putin has unleashed 800 lions on Russian streets to force people inside. The report which is doing the rounds on the social media says that the Russian president has unleashed lions and tigers on the streets to keep people in their homes amidst the virus outbreak.

#Covid_19

Vladimir Putin has given Russians two options

You stay at home for 2 weeks or you go to jail for 5years

No middle ground

RUSSIA Vladimir Putin has Dropped 800 tigers and Lions all over the Country to push people to stay Home.. Stay Safe Everyone! pic.twitter.com/41KOjl8vNe — Mohammad Ahmed (@MohammadAhmedDh) March 22, 2020

The report also adds that Russia has reported 306 cases and one death. The image shows a lion on an empty street. However this is an image from South Africa that has been shot in the year 2016.

The fake report also adds that Putin has also issued a directive to the people to stay indoors for two weeks failing which they would be jailed. This part of the news is also incorrect as no such order has been issued in Russia.