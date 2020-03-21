No protests in TN until coronavirus is controlled says Madras HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Madras High Court has said that there shall be no protests or mass gatherings until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control.

The interim order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy.

The court stated that mass gatherings and anti citizenship law protests cannot be permitted until the virus is brought under control. The court further adjourned hearing on the plea that sought to prevent large crowds of lawyers from gathering in the courts.

Govt introduces WhatsApp chatbot to solve your queries over coronavirus

The court is also hearing a petition that sought action against the Thowheed Jamath for staging anti citizenship law protests and a jail bharo programme. The petitioner said that the protest was held despite the Tamil Nadu government ordering a shutdown of malls, educational institutions and gyms. The government had also advised against mass gatherings in its order.