    No proposal to reduce retirement age of employees to 58 years: Central govt

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: There is no proposal to reduce the retirement age of employees from 60 years to 58 years, the government said on Wednesday.

    "No Sir. Presently, there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

    File photo

    He said there are provisions under Fundamental Rules 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 and Rule 16(3) (Amended) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, according to which the government has the absolute right to retire officials prematurely, on the ground of lack of integrity or ineffectiveness, in public interest, by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three months'' pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.

    Such provisions can be applicable on a government employee if he is, in group ''A'' or group ''B'' service or post in a substantive, quasi-permanent or temporary capacity and had entered service before attaining the age of 35 years, and is over the age of 50 years, the minister said.

    In any other case, these rules will be applicable to the employees once they attain the age of 55 years, he said.

