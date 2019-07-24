  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No proposal to amend Constitution to change name of WB

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: There is no proposal to make amendments in the Constitution to change the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla', the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

    "To change name of any state, constitutional amendment is required. There is no proposal to amend Constitution as of now," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said. He was replying to a query on why the Centre was rejecting the West Bengal government proposal to change the name of state to 'Bangla'.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    Rai mentioned that name 'Bangla' has similarities to 'Bangladesh". On July 26 last year, the West Bengal Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution to change the name of the state to 'Bangla' in the three most-spoken languages -- Bengali, Hindi and English -- and had sent the proposal to the Home Ministry.

    2019 election result not history, but a mystery: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP at rally

    In his written reply, the minister said, "Administrative guidelines for change in the name of villages/towns/railway stations, etc. are already in place whereby States/UTs are required to seek No Objection from the Ministry of Home Affairs".

    He informed that whenever there is any proposal to change the name of village/towns/railways/airports, the ministry seeks view from departments concerned and based on that decisions are taken. Rai said NOCs are issued in most of the cases.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal rajya sabha mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue