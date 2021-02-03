'No propaganda can deter India's unity': Amit Shah's fitting response after Rihanna's tweet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 03: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed all who are trying to play a false propaganda against India amid the ongoing farmers protest and trying to mislead people.

"No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India's fate only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress," Shah tweeted.

The home minister''s tweet was posted with hashtags - #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether - that were used in the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and in the tweets by top Union Ministers who spoke in similar vein.

Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, American actress Amanda Cerni, US Vice President Kamala Harris'' niece Meena Harris and several other prominent people took to Twitter to lend their voices to the months-long farmers'' protests against three newly enacted agri laws.

Temptation of sensation: MEA slams foreign individuals for comments on farmer protests

The MEA has slammed the remarks made by Rihanna and other celebrities and activists on farmer protests, saying the facts on the issue must be ascertained before rushing to comment on it.

It also said that the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and views is "neither accurate nor responsible".

The tweets by the foreign celebrities created a splash on social and other media, and the related hashtags were among the top trends on Twitter.