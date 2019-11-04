  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No privacy left for anybody says SC on Chhattisgarh govt tapping IPS officer's phone

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 04: The Supreme Court on Monday took serious note of the Chhattisgarh government's action of tapping the phones of a senior IPS officer and his family members and said "no privacy is left for anybody".

    No privacy left for anybody, says SC; takes serious note of Cgarh govt tapping IPS officers phone

    The apex court asked the Chhattisgarh government as to whether right to privacy of a person can be violated like this. A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee asked the state government to file a detailed affidavit explaining as to who ordered the tapping of phones and the reasons for it.

    "What is the need to do like this? No privacy is left for anybody. What is happening in this country," the bench said adding, "can privacy of somebody be violated like this? Who ordered this? File a detailed affidavit".

    The top court also took exception that a separate FIR that has been lodged against an advocate who is representing the IPS officer before the apex court. It stayed the investigation against the lawyer and said that no coercive steps be taken against him till further orders.

    The bench told senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing IPS officer Mukesh Gupta, not to politicise the issue by dragging the name of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the matter.

    The top court directed that the name of the Chief Minister shall be struck off from the memo of parties in the petition. In the petition, the IPS officer has arrayed the name of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister as one of the respondents.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court chhattisgarh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue