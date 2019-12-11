No pressure on us, what is in our hearts, is on our lips, says Sanjay Raut on CAB

New Delhi, Dec 11: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the dynamics in the Rajya Sabha were different from that of the Lok Sabha and asserted that the government will have to answer their queries on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, before they can expect support from the Maharashtra-based party.

The bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Sena, which supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, did a u-turn on Tuesday when its chief Uddhav Thackeray indicated that its support was conditional in the Upper House of Parliament.

"We have to clear our doubts on this bill, if we don't get satisfactory answers then our stand could be different from what we took in Lok Sabha." Raut was also quoted as saying by PTI.

"Lok Sabha numbers are different, the situation in the Rajya Sabha is different. The government has to reply to our queries. Votebank politics is not right. You are trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country yet again, leave it," Raut said.

He further said,''No one can exert pressure on us, what is in our hearts, is on our lips. You are talking of Pakistan, Bangladesh, not of Tamils in Sri Lanka; situation of Hindus in Nepal worst, it's not about politics, but humanity.''

.....जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 11, 2019