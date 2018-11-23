'No police provocation in Sabarimala violence, ' clarifies Kerala govt affidavit

Trivandrum, Nov 23: Kerala Government on Friday filed an affidavit in the High Court in connection with the incidents of violence outside Sabarimala Temple.

The affidavit stated 'There was no police provocation in Sabarimala. Only criminals who created issues in Sabarimala were arrested'.

The state government also made it clear in the court that only due to lack of facilities the base camp has been shifted to Nilakkal and it has no connection with the Supreme Court verdict.

The Kerala High Court took suo motu cognisance of the violence that broke out at the Sabarimala temple earlier in November against the entry of women to the shrine.

The high court had also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, to give an explanation on the violent incidents there after the shrine was opened for a special puja.

The temple was opened on November 5 for rituals for the second time since the Supreme Court, in September, passed an order overturning the ban on entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50.