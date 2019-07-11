No plans from Govt to bring law to 'regulate appointment and conduct' of SC & HC judges

New Delhi, July 11: There are no plans to bring a law to "regulate appointment and conduct" of Supreme Court and high court judges, Rajya Sabha was informed Thursday.

In written reply to a question, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said there is "no controversy" regarding the names recommended by the collegium for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha had asked as to whether there is a proposal to allow a "parliamentary initiative" to regulate appointments and conduct of Supreme Court and high court judges in "public interest". In his reply, the minister said the conduct of Supreme Court and high court judges is governed by "Restatement of Values of Judicial Life adopted by Supreme Court in its full Court meeting on May 7, 1997.

"There is no proposal under consideration of government for any Parliamentary initiative to regulate appointments and conduct of Supreme Court and high court judges," he said. He also said the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary is a collaborative and integrated process involving both the Executive and the Judiciary.

"It requires consultation and approval from various Constitutional authorities. Differences of opinion if any are mutually reconciled by the Executive and the Judiciary to ensure that only the apposite person is appointed..." he said.