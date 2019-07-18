  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No plan to restore special category status to states: Govt

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 18: There is no plan to restore special category status which has been scrapped by think- tank Niti Aayog -- to any state in the country, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

    No plan to restore special category status to states: Govt

    Minister of State for Statistics and Planning Rao Inderjit Singh replied in the negative when Congress leader Ripun Bora asked if the government has any plans to restore special category status to Assam or any other state.

    Govt admits unemployment figures were leaked, terms issue 'serious'

    Bora also sought to know if scrapping of special category status to Assam and north eastern states is a violation of cooperative federalism.

    Many states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal are still demanding that the Centre grant them special category status despite it been scrapped.

    Replying to a query on documenting better performing states to promote competitive federalism, the minister said, "We have not prepared any document...The suggestion is good and will think about it."

    To another query on steps taken to improve states' relations after formation of Niti Aayog, the minister said the think-tank is promoting cooperative federalism and competitive federalism in the country.

    More SPECIAL STATUS News

    Read more about:

    special status rajya sabha central government

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue