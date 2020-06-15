No plan to reimpose lockdown in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

  • search
    New Delhi, June 15: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has said that there is no plan on reimposing the lockdown in Delhi.

    The Chief Minister tweeted the information amidst rising speculation that the lockdown would be reimposed in Delhi. It may be recalled that the first nationwide, lockdown was announced on March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans the Chief Minister tweeted.

    On Friday, Maharashtra had quashed rumours suggesting that a fresh lockdown would be imposed. Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray said that there was no such plan. He however appealed to the people to strictly follow the COVID-19 related restrictions such as social distancing to check the spread of the virus.

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 15:08 [IST]
