  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster Sushant Singh Rajput
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No plan to impose lockdown in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said that there are no plans to impose a lockdown in the state, even as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 23,544.

    Vijay Rupani

    The coronavirus case count in Gujarat grew to 23,590 on Sunday after 511 new patients were found in the state, the state health department said.

    As the virus claimed 29 more lives across the state, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,478, it said.

    There are 5,779 active cases in the state, of which 66 patients are in a critical condition, the department said.

    The state has so far conducted tests on 2,88,565 samples, it added.

    Gujarat''s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,590, new cases: 511, deaths: 1,478, discharged: 16,333, active cases: 5,779 and people tested so far: 2,88,565.

    More VIJAY RUPANI News

    Read more about:

    vijay rupani gujarat coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue