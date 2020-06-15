No plan to impose lockdown in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 15: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said that there are no plans to impose a lockdown in the state, even as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 23,544.

The coronavirus case count in Gujarat grew to 23,590 on Sunday after 511 new patients were found in the state, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 29 more lives across the state, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,478, it said.

There are 5,779 active cases in the state, of which 66 patients are in a critical condition, the department said.

The state has so far conducted tests on 2,88,565 samples, it added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,590, new cases: 511, deaths: 1,478, discharged: 16,333, active cases: 5,779 and people tested so far: 2,88,565.