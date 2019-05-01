No place for Ram mandir in BJP's poll campaign? Modi may not visit RJB complex

oi-Deepika S

Ayodhya, May 01: The BJP has been promising to build a grand Ram temple at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya since 1991 even before the mosque was razed.

For the first time since the temple movement picked up pace, the Ayodhya issue has remained just a mention in the BJP manifesto and has no mention at any political rally.

"Mandir wahi banayenge" slogans are no more heard.

To add to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not visit the Ram Janmabhoomi complex when he addresses an election rally in Gossaiganj town of Ambedkarnagar which is very close to Ayodhya today.

Some BJP supporters feel that he may make a mention of the Ram temple issue to placate the core vote base of the party but most accept that this may not happen.

Many feel that while nationalism has been BJP's narrative in ensuing elections, PM may be avoiding the visit to Ram Temple as it may bring the temple issue to the forefront. This may polarise the discourse especially when the SC-appointed mediation panel is at its work to settle the issue.

While PM's rally is likely to set the tone for party candidates in adjoining seats including Bahraich, Gonda, Kaiserganj, Barabanki, Faizabad, Lucknow, set to vote on May 6, the saints and seers of Ayodhya have made a fervent appeal to the PM to have 'darshan' of Lord Ram at Janmabhoomi.

This would be the Modi's maiden visit to Ayodhya after he became the Prime Minister of the nation. Earlier, he had visited Ayodhya on May 5, 2014 to address a public meeting in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate.

When Modi visited Ayodhya in May 2014 for his rally, a model of the proposed Ram temple was also kept on the stage, juxtaposed with a large Lord Ram image in the background. In fact, back then Modi started and ended his speech while invoking Ram, although he did not comment on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.

In November 2018, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP ally Shiv Sena organised separate conventions in Ayodhya to pressurise BJP to facilitate the construction of the temple.

On November 24, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife and son, had arrived on his maiden visit to Ayodhya. He had called upon prominent saints/seers and paid obeisance at the Ramlala temple, while pledging support to the government on the temple issue.

The BJP's narrative around Hindutva coupled with the movement for Ram temple in Ayodhya has laid the foundation of the rise of the saffron party to its present stature.

Ram Mandir has featured in every Lok Sabha manifesto released by the BJP since 1996, the first Lok Sabha polls since the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1992 which eventually led to the demolition of Babri Masjid and propelled the BJP to electoral success.

In UP, which sends 80 lawmakers to Lok Sabha, and where the Ram Mandir issue has the most traction, the BJP is facing a formidable caste-based alliance of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, which count Dalit, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Muslims among their supporters.