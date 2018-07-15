  • search

No place for national parties in TN says Thambidurai

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Karur, July 25: Days after BJP chief Amit Shah said his party would grow as a force to reckon with in Tamil Nadu, senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said there is no place for any national party in the state.

    "There is no place for any national party in Tamil Nadu, whether it is the BJP, Congress or Communist party," said Thambidurai, who is also the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker.

    No place for national parties in TN says Thambidurai
    Tamil Nadu, senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai

    Such a trend did not emerge today, he told reporters here, adding, this was the case in Tamil Nadu for a very long time.

    Addressing cadres here on July 9, the BJP chief exuded confidence that his party would emerge as a force to reckon with in the state in the next Lok Sabha polls.

    In 1967, DMK captured power from the Congress in Tamil Nadu and since then the state has been governed either by the DMK or the AIADMK.

    During his vist, Shah said, without naming the DMK, that it had started a "disinformation campaign" on the issue of "Tamil pride."

    "Those who are raising the issue of Tamil pride are engaging in disinformation against us. No party is as committed to preserving Tamil pride and Tamil language as the BJP and its Tamil Nadu unit," he said.

    Read more about:

    thambidurai tamil nadu political parties amit shah bjp congress aiadmk dmk

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue