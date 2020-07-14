No place for ability in Congress party: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sachin Pilot sacking

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 14: Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this year, slammed the party former party for sacking Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

"In present circumstances, there is no place for ability in the Congress party. This can be seen in every state," said Jyotiraditya Scindia, according to news agency ANI.

Rebel Sachin Pilot's removal from the posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress state unit chief on Tuesday evoked mixed reactions from the party leaders, with a section of them still hoping for resolution of the matter and the rest blaming the young leader for his haste.

Most of the leaders, however, described the turn of events as "unfortunate" and "sad". A day after the Congress said the "doors are open" for Pilot and gave him a second chance, the party virtually closed them for him on Tuesday, sacking him as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state party chief, three days after he mounted a rebellion against his state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The political crisis in Rajasthan began on Friday when the police sent a notice to Sachin Pilot, asking him to record his statement over the alleged bid to bring down the government.