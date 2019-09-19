  • search
    No pillow, no chair for me at Tihar, Chidambaram tells court

    New Delhi, Sep 19: Former union minister, P Chidambaram told the court that he had neither a chair not a pillow at the Tihar jail. Chidambaram has been at Tihar since September 5 and on Thursday the court extended his judicial custody until October 3.

    Chidambaram while interjecting after his lawyers made a case for his release said that there were chairs outside the room. During the day, I would sit there, but that too has been withdrawn, he said.

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that now there is no chair or pillow either. The government, however, said that it was a small issue and there had been no chair in the cell in the first place.

    No relief in INX media case, Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Oct 3

    No need to sensationalise it. It is a petty chair and there was no chair since the beginning, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government said.

    After the custody was extended, Chidambaram's legal protested and asked how could the same be done mechanically. What is the ground for the extension, the legal team asked. He has already completed 14 days of police remand and judicial remand. What is the need for the extension, the legal team also sought to know.

