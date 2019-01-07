  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 7: The Delhi High Court has junked a plea seeking a ban on the trailer of the movie, 'The Accidental Prime Minister.'

    The petitioner has no personal interest in the matter, the court observed while rejecting the plea filed by Pooja Mahajan, a Delhi based fashion designer.

    The trailer violated Section 416 of the Indian Penal Code as impersonation of a living character or living persons is not permissible in law.

    The film's producers have not taken any consent from Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi to perform their characters or perform their political life or to dress up in the same way as they had been doing in their normal life or copy their voice in any manner, the petitioner alleged.

    As per Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) guidelines on films based on real-life characters, a 'no objection certificate (NOC)' is required, but for the trailer, no such NOC was obtained, the petitioner also said.

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
