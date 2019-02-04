  • search
    No permission for BJP choppers in WB: BJP delegation to raise issue with Election Commission

    New Delhi, Feb 4: The BJP delegation is going to meet Election Commission at 12.30 pm on Monday. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitahraman will lead the delegation. The saffron party to protest the West Bengal government's decision to bar their party choppers.

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitahraman. PTI file photo
    Denied permission to land his helicopter for a rally in West Bengal on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the "anti-people" Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee''s rule are "numbered".

    Addressing the rally via phone, Adityanath urged the leaders, who had attended the Trinamool Congress's January 19 opposition rally in Kolkata, to introspect on how democratic rights were being scuttled by the state government.

    This was after the local administration in West Bengal allegedly denied permission for his helicopter to land in Balurghat area of South Dinapur district, where Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address a rally. 

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 10:04 [IST]
