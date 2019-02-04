No permission for BJP choppers in WB: 'TMC doesn't believe in democracy,' says Defence Minister

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 4: The BJP delegation led by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Election Commissionner on Monday to raise the issue of West Bengal government's decision to bar their party choppers.

BJP delegation including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi & Bhupendra Yadav met Election Commission.

After the meet, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "In the interest of wanting free and fair environment in which Lok Sabha polls can be conducted, we have come to bring to the notice of EC certain happenings in West bengal which has complete cooperation of TMC. Instances we highlighted to point out that TMC doesn't believe in democracy."

Also Read | CBI vs Bengal: Why Mamata's action is not legally tenable

Denied permission to land his helicopter for a rally in West Bengal on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the "anti-people" Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee''s rule are "numbered".

Addressing the rally via phone, Adityanath urged the leaders, who had attended the Trinamool Congress's January 19 opposition rally in Kolkata, to introspect on how democratic rights were being scuttled by the state government.

This was after the local administration in West Bengal allegedly denied permission for his helicopter to land in Balurghat area of South Dinapur district, where Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address a rally.