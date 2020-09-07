YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No patients? India's biggest COVID Care Centre in Bengaluru to be shut from Sep 15

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 7: The COVID Care Centre at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre here, that was touted to be the biggest such facility for the treatment of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in the country, will be shut from September 15, as it is not getting patients.

    No patients? Indias biggest COVID Care Centre in Bengaluru to be shut from Sep 15

    In an order dated September 4, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body has said the decision to close the facility with a potential capacity of over 10,000 beds was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on the advise of the head of the Covid Care Care Task Force.

    Malaika Arora tests COVID-19 positive, quarantines at home

    It has been decided to give the furniture brought for the said centre like- beds, mattress, pedestal fans, dustbins, water dispensers among others to government-run hostels and hospitals at free of cost. The Social Welfare Department will get 2,500 furniture for its hostels, while the horticulture university hostel at Bagalkote, Minority Welfare Department hostel and the GKVK, Bengaluru will get 1,000 each.

    The remaining furniture will be given to government hospitals and hostels based on request, it added. Following the government's decision to allow home isolation of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID cases, there has been a drastic fall in people getting admitted to the centre, official sources said.

    Earlier, the centre had its share of controversy too. Following the widespread criticism and allegations of corruption against its decision to rent beds and furniture needed for the centre at a higher cost, the government had subsequently decided to purchase it.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus patients

    Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X