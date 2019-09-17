No PAN details available for 219 donations collected by 7 national parties

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: Seven national parties have not declared PAN details of 219 donations, through which a total of Rs 4.95 crore were collected.

This was found following an analysis done by the on the donations received by National political parties for the years 2017-18.

Between FY 2012-13 and 2017-18, National Parties declared donations (above Rs 20,000) having undeclared, incomplete or incorrect PAN details, amounting to a total of 5569 donations worth Rs 453.61 cr.

During this period, National Parties declared a total of 5437 donations worth Rs 438.96 cr (96.77%) without PAN details.

A total of 132 donations worth Rs 14.65 cr (3.23%) were declared by National Parties in their Contributions Report, submitted from FY 2012-13 to 2017-18, with incomplete or incorrect PAN information.

Highlights:

During the FY 2014-15 when Lok Sabha Elections were held, National Parties declared the highest amount of donations with no PAN details worth Rs 275.76 cr or 62.82% (705 donations) and the highest amount of donations with incomplete/incorrect PAN details of Rs 6.887 cr or 47.01% (9 donations).

Between FY 2012-13 and 2017-18, National Parties declared maximum donations without PAN details worth Rs 275.76 cr (62.82%) for FY 2014-15 followed by Rs 106.05 cr (24.16%) for the FY 2013-14.

Of the total donations declared by National Parties without PAN details during FY 2012-13 to 2017-18, BJP declared the highest donations amounting to Rs 281.55 cr (64.14%), followed by INC which collected donations worth Rs 150.59 cr (34.31%) and CPI with such donations worth Rs 5.07 cr (1.16%).

During FY 2014-15, BJP and INC declared maximum donations without PAN details in their Contributions Reports, amounting to Rs 203.772 cr and Rs 70.985 cr respectively.

BJP collected the highest donations worth Rs 8.10 cr (55.29%), having incomplete/incorrect PAN details of donors during this period. 85.02% or Rs 6.887 cr of its total donations having incomplete/incorrect PAN were collected in FY 2014-15.

INC did not declare complete/correct PAN of donations worth Rs 5.614 cr (38.32%), second highest during the period from FY 2012-13 to 2017-18. 95.30% of its total such donations worth Rs 5.35 cr were collected in FY 2016-17.

No donations declared by AITC and CPI between FY 2012-13 and 2017-18 had incomplete/incorrect PAN details of donors.

Of the total donations, National Parties declared a total of 77 donations worth Rs 6.825 cr (46.59%) having incorrect arrangement of alphabets and numbers in PAN.

INC collected the highest amount of such donations of Rs 5.502 cr from 15 donations, followed by BJP which collected 25 donations worth Rs 1.09 cr having incorrect arrangement of alphabets and numbers.

Between FY 2012-13 and 2017-18, National Parties declared a total of 55 donations of Rs 7.824 cr (53.41%) having missing alphabets and numbers in their PAN.

BJP collected maximum number of these donations (28 donations) worth Rs 7.01 cr followed by INC which declared a contribution of Rs 11.2 lakhs from 13 donations in its Contributions Report.

47 donations collected by National Parties from corporate/business houses having incomplete PAN details of donors worth Rs 13.67 cr (93.31%) while such donations from individuals amounted to Rs 98 lakhs (6.69%) or 85 donations.

BJP collected the highest amount of donations with incomplete PAN details from corporate/business houses worth Rs 7.55 cr (55.23%) from 29 donations followed by INC which collected 3 donations of Rs 5.42 cr (39.65%).

From individual donors, BJP declared 24 donations worth Rs 55 lakhs having incomplete details of PAN followed by CPM which collected 34 such donations from individuals worth Rs 20.8 lakhs.