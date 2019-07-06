No operation Kamala, coalition failed people, say rebel MLAs

India

By Vishal S

By Vishal S

Bengaluru. July 06: The crisis for the Congress-JD (S) deepened and it seems that this time it could be boyend troubleshooter DK Shivakumar to set things straight. Speaking on behalf of the MLAs who resigned, JD (S)'s AH Vishwanath confirmed that 14 have submitted their resignations.

"We have submitted resignation to the speaker. Speaker has assured he will take a decision by Tuesday This coalition failed people. The reason for this tough decision is that the coalition govt has failed to meet the aspirations of the people. We are resigning because we have not been able to work for which people have elected us," Vishwanath said.

When asked by the media if there was a BJP hand, he said, "We are all senior politicians, there is no hand of any other. You are concocting stories about operation Kamala. We are not influenced by any operation Kamala. No BJP hand, No Kamala."

8 from the Congress resigned today, while from the JD(S) it was three. With these resignations, the strength of the Karnataka assembly has fallen. In the 224 member House, the BJP has 105. With these resignations, the Congress and JD(S) have been reduced to 69 and 34 respectively.

These are how things look:

Total assembly strength = 224

Total resignation 11+1 (last week anand singh resigned)

Congress= 70 (after resignation of 9) + 1 (with speaker )

Jds = 34+1(BSP)

BJP = 105

Independent -1