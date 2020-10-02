None support behaviour of police with Rahul Gandhi: Raut

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Oct 02: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh police for "man-handling" faced by Rahul Gandhi on his way to meet the Hathras gangrape victim's family.

Raut said the purpose of this high-handedness was "to ensure that the cries for justice of a poor girl and her family should not reach the world".

Rahul Gandhi, who march with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proceeded on foot towards Hathras after being stopped in Greater Noida.

Gandhi alleged that the police lathicharged and pushed him to the ground. Gandhis had begun a march to Hathras after their cars were stopped by authorities.

They were taken to the guest house of Buddha International Circuit for violating Section 144 and were later released on personal bonds.

"Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behaviour with him. His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it's gangrape of country's democracy", said Raut.

Later, both Rahul and Priyanka tweeted slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for trying to stop them.

"In times of sorrow, loved ones are not to be left alone. The 'Jungle Raj' in UP is such that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be so afraid, Chief Minister!," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also on Thursday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy was stopped by police.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar said the "reckless behaviour" of Uttar Pradesh Police towards Rahul Gandhi is "extremely condemnable". "It is reprehensible for those who are supposed to uphold the law to trample upon the democratic values in such a manner," the leader said.