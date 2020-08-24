No one save such a party: BJP on Congress crisis

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress, remarking that with even senior leaders now being accused of 'colluding' with the BJP, 'no one can save such a party'.

"When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party", the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today.

Another BJP leader Uma Bharti has offered a piece of advice to the Grand Old Party. Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said that the political dominance of the Gandhi-Nehru family is over and Congress should return to the real 'swadeshi Gandhi without any foreign element.

Congress workers demand party chief to be from Gandhi family, not outsiders

"Gandhi-Nehru family's existence is in crisis, their political dominance is over, Congress is finished.. so who stays in what position hardly matters now... Congress should return to the real Gandhi, the real 'swadeshi' Gandhi without any foreign element," said Uma Bharti.

The crucial meeting of the Working Committee started here amid divisions in the party over the leadership issue.

Rahul Gandhi in his speech also questioned the timing of the letter, which was sent to Sonia Gandhi when she was in Gangaram hospital and under medication

"It is the CWC and not the media where we put out our thoughts and discuss," he is learnt to have said at the meeting," he said.

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.

There has been a huge outpouring of support for the Gandhis with party leaders from across the country urging her to continue as party chief or appoint Rahul Gandhi to the post.