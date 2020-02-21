  • search
    No one needs to fear about CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: No one needs to fear about the CAA and the NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Friday, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was Thackeray's first meeting with Modi after taking over as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

    ANI Image

    Thackeray's Shiv Sena was earlier a part of the BJP-led NDA, but formed the "Maha Vikas Aghadi" government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after parting ways with the saffron party.

    "I had a good discussion with the prime minister over issues concerning Maharashtra. I also discussed the CAA, NPR and NRC with the prime minister. No one needs to fear about the CAA. The NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country," Thackeray told reporters after the meeting with the prime minister.

    He also denied that there was any friction among the constituents of the "Maha Aghadi", while asserting that the Maharashtra government will complete its five-year term.

    The Congress and the NCP are reportedly miffed over the chief minister's stand on NPR and CAA. "There is no friction among the allies. We are going to run the government for five years," Thackeray said.

    He also said the prime minister had assured him of extending all cooperation to the Maharashtra government.

