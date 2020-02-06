  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No one in BJP worthy of becoming CM of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: No one in the BJP is worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning before the February 8 assembly elections.

    People want to know who will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate, Kejriwal told PTI in an interview, and asked what if the party chooses Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur for the post.

    No one in BJP worthy of becoming CM of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Arvind Kejriwal

    He said the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to polarise the assembly polls, and asserted that results will show if it succeeded or not.

    Explained: What do AAP, BJP and Congress manifestos mean for Delhi?

    'AAP voters are those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity,' Kejriwal said.

    Discussing the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, the AAP national convener alleged that the BJP has not cleared the Shaheen Bagh road because of the assembly elections.

    'What stopped Union Home Minister Amit Shah from clearing the stretch. What is Amit Shah's interest in keeping the road blocked? Why do they want to trouble the people of Delhi and do dirty politics over the protests?' Kejriwal asked.

    Continuing his attack on the BJP, he added that the saffron party's leaders have 'completely forgotten' the city's unauthorised colonies and are misleading the people.

    Delhi Polls: Kejriwal sets deadline for BJP to declare CM candidate

    'Delhi government's 'free schemes' will continue if AAP voted back to power, we will introduce more schemes if needed,' said Kejriwal.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal delhi assembly elections 2020 bjp

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 13:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X