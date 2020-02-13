  • search
    No one dialled 100 in Kolkata on Tuesday

    Kolkata, Feb 13: On Tuesday the entire system that hosted the Number 100 in Kolkata was down. As a result of this no one could dial the police helpline number 100 in Kolkata.

    The system that hosted emergency numbers such as 100, 112, 1090 and 1091 went down on Tuesday. As a result of this the Kolkata police sought the help of the media in circulating alternate landline numbers.

    Representational Image

    "The landline numbers of Lalbazar Control Room( including 100) is presently out of order due to some technical snag. Efforts are on to set things right at the earliest. Till such time the numbers get functional, please contact the Control Room at the following numbers: 9874903465, 9432610446, 9432610443, 9432624365, Senior Citizen Helpline: 9830088884, Medical Helpline: 9830079999," the Kolkata police said in a social media post for the benefit of the people.

    All the emergency helpline numbers are BSNL numbers and the police had no idea as to what went wrong. On Wednesday, the police held a meeting with the BSNL and urged them to restore the service as soon as possible.

