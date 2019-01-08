  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    No one can save PM Modi from Rafale probe, says Rahul after Verma judgment

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 8: No one can save Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rafale investigation and the entire nation will know "without a shadow of doubt" that he has taken Rs 30,000 crore of people's money and given it to his "friend" Anil Ambani, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on a day the Supreme Court reinstated CBI director Alok Verma.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said the CBI chief was removed at 1 am as he was about to begin an investigation into the Rafale jet agreement and Prime Minister Modi and his government could not run away from a probe into the deal.

    "The CBI chief was ousted at 1 am in the night because he was about to begin a probe into the Rafale deal. The CBI chief has been reinstated and we have got some relief. Now let's see what happens," he told reporters.

    "They cannot run away from Rafale, it is impossible. Modi ji ran away from a debate. He should have discussed with us the Rafale issue, in the people's court. No one can save them from Rafale, as Rafale is the truth. No one can run away from the truth," he said.

    Also Read Rule of law the bedrock of democracy: Read full SC order in CBI vs CBI case

    His remarks came after the Supreme Court reinstated CBI director Verma, setting aside the Centre's decision on October 23 to divest him of his powers. The top court, however, restrained Verma from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him was over.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi rafale deal alok verma

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue