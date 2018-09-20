  • search

No ‘official intimation' on Christian Michel from UAE yet: MEA

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Amid reports that a Dubai court has ordered the extradition of AgustaWestland scam middleman Christian Michel to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that they have not received "any official intimation from UAE government".

    MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government would react only after an official intimation by the UAE government.

    MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    "We have not received any official intimation from UAE government about this case. There are possibilities that there could be internal developments within the system, but we react only when we're officially intimated by the govt of the day," Raveesh Kumar said.

    Yesterday (September 19), even the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had said it has not received any communication from UAE authorities regarding this matter.

    Michel was arrested in the UAE last year and was out on bail. He is wanted in India for allegedly organising bribes in exchange for a contract for VVIP helicopters.

    The CBI has been probing to find out who in India had received kickbacks to facilitate the deal.

    [AgustaWestland: To be extradited, Michel was media fix it guy in India]

    Hours after a court ordered his extradition, James Christian Michel had reportedly gone missing. According to his lawyer, Amal Alsubei, he could not be found since the order of extradition was delivered. Michel's primary job was to give feedback on the media activities relating to the AgustaWestland deal.

    CBI sources say that his meeting with several media persons has been under the scanner. Michel was a middleman hired by AgustaWestland. His main job was to keep an eye on the media in India and report the narrative regarding the deal to AgustaWestland.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 18:41 [IST]
