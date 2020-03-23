No not at all: NASA didn’t do it and clapping did not make coronavirus retreat in India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: At 5 pm on Sunday, scores of Indians gathered at the balconies and clapped in appreciation of the medical staff who are fighting the outbreak of coronavirus.

However after this exercise, the bug of fake forwards once again hit the country, with some claiming that the virus was retreating thanks to the efforts of Indians who came out and clapped.

The message said that NASA satellite video LIVE telecast has shown that the coronavirus is retreating in India thanks to the peoples's efforts at 5 pm on March 22.

The cosmic level sound waves generated have been detected by NASA's SD13 wave detector and a recently made bio-satellite has shown COVID-19 strain diminishing and weakening, the bizarre message also read.

You seem to have forgotten clapping and beating plates (this actually happened at 5 PM across India today). Apparently NASA has confirmed that it worked. pic.twitter.com/V40gaW10ZX — Brihadeesh (@_peregrinator_) March 22, 2020

It does not require rocket science to tell that this message is clearly fake. NASA cannot record sounds from earth in isolation. Sounds recorded of the earth can be recorded and then isolated from the background noise. In this case clapping was the background noise.

Moreover there is also nothing called the SD-13 Wave Detector, which is owned by NASA.

The fake messages did not end at this. Have a look at the tweets below:

NASA has said that as of today India is the only country that can be heard from space. This is happening for the first time in human history.



So proud of my country! UNESCO has declared this the best measure taken against Covid-19.



Please RT to the maximum. 🙏🙏🙏 — Rajesh Bysani (@fartfree) March 22, 2020

Why Modi chose 22 March for Janata Curfew, and asked us to clap at 5PM, according to fake news university. You won’t find an explanation as hilarious and as mind numbing as this one.#Thread — Parth MN (@parthpunter) March 21, 2020

BREAKING NEWS!!!‼️‼️

NASA has announced that the astronauts on their International Space Station could hear our loud clapping noises from India at 11:30 am GMT

We indians have finally made our voices hear loud and clear across the world!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳

JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳#clapforourcarers — Leena Mathew (@leenasind) March 22, 2020

NASA has released satellite image of india today.. pic.twitter.com/gpBaQqQ6I5 — sameer khan (@306f32c65f9a46e) March 22, 2020