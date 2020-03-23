  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No not at all: NASA didn’t do it and clapping did not make coronavirus retreat in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: At 5 pm on Sunday, scores of Indians gathered at the balconies and clapped in appreciation of the medical staff who are fighting the outbreak of coronavirus.

    However after this exercise, the bug of fake forwards once again hit the country, with some claiming that the virus was retreating thanks to the efforts of Indians who came out and clapped.

    No not at all: NASA didn’t do it and clapping did not make coronavirus retreat in India

    The message said that NASA satellite video LIVE telecast has shown that the coronavirus is retreating in India thanks to the peoples's efforts at 5 pm on March 22.

    India unites for balcony clap, thanking COVID-19 fighters

    The cosmic level sound waves generated have been detected by NASA's SD13 wave detector and a recently made bio-satellite has shown COVID-19 strain diminishing and weakening, the bizarre message also read.

    It does not require rocket science to tell that this message is clearly fake. NASA cannot record sounds from earth in isolation. Sounds recorded of the earth can be recorded and then isolated from the background noise. In this case clapping was the background noise.

    Moreover there is also nothing called the SD-13 Wave Detector, which is owned by NASA.

    The fake messages did not end at this. Have a look at the tweets below:

    More NASA News

    Read more about:

    nasa indians coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X